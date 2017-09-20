Governor speaks out on JPS state takeover as decision looms

The fate of the Jackson Public School District now rests in the hands of the Governor Phil Bryant. Wednesday he described a takeover as a burden on the state, and a decision he does not enjoy making.

"The issue is, it's a failing school system, and these children deserve better," said Governor Phil Bryant.

The governor told reporters at the Capitol that he has not made a decision on the Jackson Public School state takeover. He and staff are currently reviewing the 700-page audit and responses from the school district.

"What will, more importantly, affect my decision is what do we know? What does my staff have the opportunity to review? How comfortable do we feel that the proper steps have been taken," asked Bryant? "It is not a rubber stamp. This is something that we are very careful about before we enter into a takeover of any school".

"I'm a former school board member as of about 20 minutes ago," said Jackson Public School Board Member Jed Oppenheim Thursday following the Mississippi Department of Education announcement.

He is currently the longest-serving JPS board member.

There are three vacancies on the seven-member board.

He strongly opposes the MDE's recommendation.

"We have serious issues that we've been addressing as demanded by the state, and it's not gonna happen from the state right now right? asked Oppenheim? So the fact that they, I don't think that surprised anybody here that they had already chosen a name. That somebody had already been chosen to come in."

Meanwhile, the Jackson Public School board of Trustees held their regular meeting Tuesday, continuing to handle the business of the district.

They only addressed the takeover by stating the MDE Board vote and that the final decision will be made by the governor.

If the governor approves, the JPS Board will be dissolved until the district is again in local control.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.