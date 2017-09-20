McComb Woman's Beauty Review goes Viral after showing it matches her albino skin tone

Living in McComb, Mississippi wasn't always easy for Krystal Robertson. An African American Woman who's skin tone is completely different from her family's.

"I remember on the playground, trying to find someone to play with cause you know it's playtime," Robertson recalled. "I remember I would go up to the Caucasians cause I look more like them and you know it was 'I can't play with them.'"

With a society consumed in things such as beauty and social media, anyone can feel pressured to fit in but with Robertson's albinism, she says it became much harder. She shared stories of trying to find products that wouldn't break the bank and ones that were also high-quality to protect her sensitive skin.

"I would look nice up close, but when you get a look outside you are seeing this like a tan face and a white like snowman (body)," she added

After hearing about the release of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Line, Robertson was skeptical but still chose to give yet another product a try. This one was a game changer and she made sure others knew by posting to her beauty group and Instagram:

'Rethinking all the times I ended up orange. It's a new world. Great job @badgalriri #AlbinoMatch.'

The posts have since gone viral and this landed Robertson the attention of the music artist and makeup mogul, RiRi, and thousands of others looking for beauty advice.

"Other fair skinned people have reached out to me and tell me how much they appreciate me just jumping out there," added Robertson. "Just by expressing myself and showing my confidence. I just want everyone to feel confident about themselves. No one should feel they are less of a person. No one should feel like they're the ugly duckling."

Robertson tells MSNewsNow she has not reached out to the Barbadian singer, since Rihanna has been busy posting on social media her ventures in France, promoting the new makeup line.

