Kirby Smart delivers kudos to #17 Mississippi State ahead of matchup

We're just 3 days away from a dogfight in Athens. #17 Mississippi State heads between the hedges to face #11 Georgia.

We've heard plenty from the guys in maroon. But what about the guys that wear the silver britches?

UGA features standout running back Nick Chubb. Kirby Smart gave plenty of kudos to MSU's defense.

"I've known Todd Grantham for a long time," Smart said. "He used to come and talk ball with us when I was at LSU on Nick Saban's staff. We would share ideas and pressures when he was in the NFL. He's got some fast guys. They seem like they have a lot of guys that they play, and they use them well. They use them to their strengths. They moved Jeffery Simmons around, they got really good players in the secondary."

Smart is known for being a defensive guru. The 2nd year head coach knows it'll be a tall task to contain Nick Fitzgerald. Here's Kirby on #7.

"Just goes to show again what Dan Mullen has been able to do with quarterbacks," Smart said. "He saw something in the kid. he's unbelievably competitive. Physical. He's one of the most vastly improved players because he's not one dimensional anymore. He was really a runner last year, and that's not really the case. And I saw that same growth with Dak Prescott during his time at Mississippi State."

#17 Mississippi State faces #11 Georgia Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, you can watch the game on ESPN.

