Father of murder victim outraged his son's accused killer was let out on bond

Posted by Marie Edinger, Reporter
HOLMES COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Lee Henry Coats' 17-year-old son Quadarius was killed in January. One of the men who's accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility and burglarizing Dollar General is also accused of murdering Coats' son.

"They're not showing me that they're trying to do anything," said Coats.

Jacquiez Williams bonded out of robbery and paraphernalia charges before deputies realized he and three others had allegedly broken out of jail and stolen from a Dollar General.

Coats says Williams should never have been let out in the first place.

"The case is gonna go like it's going, but I'm just trying to figure out why the process is going like it's going. It just doesn't seem fair," added Coats.

But the Holmes County Sheriff, Willie March, says the Grand Jury didn't have enough evidence to move forward with the case.

It's been 8 months since that charge, and the Sheriff says he can't hold Williams in jail with no evidence forever.

That's why he was allowed to bond out.

"What happened to the murder? 'We didn't have no evidence.' I'm like, 'I've said this before - how are you gonna bind him over to the grand jury if you don't have no evidence?' It just don't seem fair," said Coats.

Meanwhile, because Williams was allowed out of jail before the new charge of commercial burglary that would revoke his bond, he's still out on bond - something that doesn't sit too well with Coats.

