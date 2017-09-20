SWAC Central: Fred McNair on Alcorn playing conference opener - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SWAC Central: Fred McNair on Alcorn playing conference opener

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Alcorn State kicks off SWAC play on Saturday. The Braves host Southern at Spinks-Casem Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game can be seen online at the SWAC Digital Network.

The purple and gold enter 1-2, both losses coming by a touchdown to FIU and McNeese State.

Head coach Fred McNair breaks down the SWAC opener and the state of the Braves. See more above.

