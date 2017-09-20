SWAC Central: Tony Hughes 9/18 press conference - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SWAC Central: Tony Hughes 9/18 press conference

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Jackson State kicks off SWAC play on Saturday. The Tigers welcome UAPB to Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm.

Tony Hughes reflected on another close loss and clearing the slate for conference play.

Watch his weekly press conference above.

