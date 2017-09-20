Alcorn announces funeral arrangements for student killed in Natchez Trace crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 20-year-old Alcorn student, who died in a crash Wednesday on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The wreck happened south of I-20 near Raymond.

Alcorn State University says arrangements for Regina Michelle Carr are as follows:

A vigil will be held at Brighton Park in Clinton on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Those wishing to pay respect are encouraged to attend the public viewing from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3580 Robinson Road in Jackson.

Funeral arrangements for Carr will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at Greater Pearlie Grove M.B. Church, located at 1640 W. County Line Road in Jackson. Prior to the funeral, a viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Miss Carr, of Clinton, died around 6:15 Wednesday according to the Natchez Trace Park Ranger. The crash happened around 6:03 p.m.

Her 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on the Parkway when the car left the road, spun around, then hit a tree.

Hinds County EMS and fish personnel extracted Carr from the vehicle and she was pronounced dead on scene.

Southern District Supervisor Stephen Dollinger tells us at this time officers believe weather may have been a factor.

Alcorn State released a statement on the passing Miss Carr:

"The Alcorn State University community mourns the passing of one of our own, junior Regina Michelle Carr of Clinton, Mississippi. We express our sincerest condolences to Regina’s family, friends and loved ones and ask the entire Alcorn family to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.



The loss of a student is an especially difficult and emotional time for the University. We encourage Regina’s classmates and fellow students to join together to help one another. The University is offering and will continue to offer counseling and support services to all members of the Alcorn community throughout their time of need.



We will provide you with information regarding funeral arrangements and campus-based observances as details become available."

