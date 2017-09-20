Alcorn releases statement on student who died in Natchez Trace crash

A 20-year-old Alcorn State University student has died in an accident on the Natchez Trace. The wreck happened south of I-20 near Raymond Wednesday night.

Regina Michelle Carr of Clinton died around 6:15. According to the Natchez Trace Park Ranger, the crash happened around 6:03 p.m.

The 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on the Parkway when the car left the road, spun around, then hit a tree.

Hinds County EMS and fish personnel extracted Carr from the vehicle and she was pronounced dead on scene.

Stephen Dollinger the Southern District Supervisor tells us at this time officers believe weather may have been a factor.

Alcorn State released a statement on the passing of Regina Carr:

"The Alcorn State University community mourns the passing of one of our own, junior Regina Michelle Carr of Clinton, Mississippi. We express our sincerest condolences to Regina’s family, friends and loved ones and ask the entire Alcorn family to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.



The loss of a student is an especially difficult and emotional time for the University. We encourage Regina’s classmates and fellow students to join together to help one another. The University is offering and will continue to offer counseling and support services to all members of the Alcorn community throughout their time of need.



We will provide you with information regarding funeral arrangements and campus-based observances as details become available."

