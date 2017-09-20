Alcorn State student dies in accident on the Natchez Trace Parkw - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alcorn State student dies in accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway

HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

 A 20 year old Alcorn State University student has died in an accident on the Natchez Trace.  The wreck happened south of I-20 near Raymond Wednesday night. 

Regina Michelle Carr of Clinton died around 6:15. The car she was driving apparently left the roadway and appeared to overturn.  Stephen Dollinger the Southern District Supervisor tells us at this time officers believe weather may have been a factor.  

Carr was identified by Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart.  The accident is still under investigation.

