Alcorn State student dies in accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway

A 20 year old Alcorn State University student has died in an accident on the Natchez Trace. The wreck happened south of I-20 near Raymond Wednesday night.

Regina Michelle Carr of Clinton died around 6:15. The car she was driving apparently left the roadway and appeared to overturn. Stephen Dollinger the Southern District Supervisor tells us at this time officers believe weather may have been a factor.

Carr was identified by Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart. The accident is still under investigation.

