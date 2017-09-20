JPS: Shooting at Callaway High School was random

JPS Campus Enforcement responded to Callaway High School Campus for a shooting Wednesday night. Jackson police were also on scene to assist.

On Thursday, JPS released this statement about it.

"Preliminary reports indicate an individual was shot in the parking lot of the school from random gun fire. According to the victim’s accounts, gun shots were heard from the direction of a vehicle fleeing the parking lot of the school. The victim, not a student at Callaway High School, was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital, treated for injuries and released. According to investigators, the shooting was not related to an altercation or activity at the school."

The school says the victim was not a student at Callaway.

