One person shot on Callaway High School campus - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

One person shot on Callaway High School campus

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
JPS Campus Enforcement is on the scene of a shooting on the Callaway High School Campus. Jackson Police are also on scene to assist.

Police say the victim is a male but they don't know if he is a Callaway student.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get you more information.

