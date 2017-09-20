DA will retry Party City murder suspect

According to Madison County DA Michael Guest, the office does intend to retry the Party City murder case against Archie. Guest learned today that the vote was 10-2 in favor of conviction.

Guest said the case should be reset in the next few days with a trail likely in early 2018.

A mistrial has been declared in the capital murder trial of 26-year-old Joshua Archie. Circuit Judge John Emfinger declared the mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict.

Party City manager Robert Adams, age 68, was shot to death in the Ridgeland store five years ago during an armed robbery.

Undra Ward, who worked at Party City at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder.

Ridgeland police say Ward helped Archie, who was a former employee

