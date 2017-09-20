Mistrial declared in Party City capital murder trial of Joshua A - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mistrial declared in Party City capital murder trial of Joshua Archie

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A mistrial has been declared in the capital murder trial of 26-year-old Joshua Archie. Circuit Judge John Emfinger declared the mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict.

Party City manager Robert Adams, age 68, was shot to death in the Ridgeland store five years ago during an armed robbery.

Undra Ward, who worked at Party City at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder.

Ridgeland police say Ward helped Archie, who was a former employee

    Teacher accused of bringing students home for sex

    Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.

  Young girl hospitalized by 105 mph foul at Yankee Stadium

    A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

