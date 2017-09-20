Northwest Rankin wins The End Zone Play of the Week

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Really close ballot on MSNewsNow.com, this week's poll decided by just 50 votes. You chose Jones and Jones
Northwest Rankin takes it with 43 percent of the vote. Jamari Jones finds Jarrian Jones, he breaks a tackle and he's gone for the go ahead touchdown. The Cougars beat Brandon 28 - 14, it's their first victory in the series since 2011.
The End Zone Play of the Week - September 15th (Final Standings)
1. Northwest Rankin (Jamari Jones TD pass to Jarrian Jones)
2. Pearl (Tylan Knight scoop and score)
3. Jackson Academy (Cruz Heath pick six)
4. Forest (Ranauldrick Murrell 38 yd TD)
