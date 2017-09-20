Spread option fuels success for #3 Holmes

Mississippi State isn't the only group of Bulldogs off to a great start. Holmes is 3 and oh and ranked number 3 in the NJCAA Top 25.

These group of Dogs are averaging 490 rushing yards per game. How? The spread option.

I headed north on I-55 to ask how an scheme similar to Navy and Georgia Tech ended up in Goodman.

Jeff Koonz (7th season as Holmes head coach)

"Good friend of mine who gave me my first start was Tim Stowers, who actually was one of the founding fathers of the spread option offense. He was available, and we worked it out (became offensive coordinator in 2013). It was kinda the football gods working in mysterious ways, kinda brought us together, and it was a perfect fit for Holmes Community College. It's something different. They have a short week to prepare for it. Nobody likes going against it because it is very difficult. It takes disciplined football players to defend it. We got some great athletes in our league. Now how disciplined they are? You be the judge."

"We take undersized offensive linemen, kinda the misfit toys: Nobody else wanted them. But we take them here and there, they got a little chip on their shoulder. And here they are leading the country in rushing. Course we got some great running backs and some great skill guys. But without those guys up front, I think that's the major difference."

Cameryn Brent (Sophomore RB, leads the NJCAA in rushing yds & TDs)

"It's very fun. It's very fun because the defense never knows who's getting the ball. It's kinda like I gotta do my assignment. And sometimes it may pop and sometimes it may only get 2 or 3 yards. But the main thing is just doing my job. Our coaches do a great job of setting a example for us. Those are our role models, they bring it down to us, and they set the standard high."

#3 Holmes (3-0, 1-0 MACJC North) hosts Coahoma Thursday night at 6:30pm.

See more from the Bulldogs above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.