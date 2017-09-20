Diwun Black commits to Mississippi State

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State continues their in-state recruiting success. Forest junior defensive back Diwun Black committed to the Bulldogs this evening.
Blessed to say that I have committed to the family university of Mississippi State ????#gobulldogs #hailstate?????? #Ineedmorecowbells pic.twitter.com/HiQLlTNVHZ— Diwun (@diwunblack) September 21, 2017
Black has already been selected to the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game. According to 247 Sports, he's the #7 overall recruit in Mississippi for the 2019 class. Black led the MHSAA with 12 interceptions last season.
