Diwun Black commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State continues their in-state recruiting success. Forest junior defensive back Diwun Black committed to the Bulldogs this evening.

Blessed to say that I have committed to the family university of Mississippi State ????#gobulldogs #hailstate?????? #Ineedmorecowbells pic.twitter.com/HiQLlTNVHZ — Diwun (@diwunblack) September 21, 2017

Black has already been selected to the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game. According to 247 Sports, he's the #7 overall recruit in Mississippi for the 2019 class. Black led the MHSAA with 12 interceptions last season.

