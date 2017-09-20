Diwun Black commits to Mississippi State - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Diwun Black commits to Mississippi State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT

Mississippi State continues their in-state recruiting success. Forest junior defensive back Diwun Black committed to the Bulldogs this evening.

Black has already been selected to the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game. According to 247 Sports, he's the #7 overall recruit in Mississippi for the 2019 class. Black led the MHSAA with 12 interceptions last season.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly