A Jackson business serving disabled people is burglarized

A Jackson business serving the disabled was burglarized overnight. The owners of Handicapable Vans claim thieves got away with vehicles and equipment worth more than $150,000.

“I am very frustrated, disappointed," said business owner John Lee. "I would like to see less tolerance for this happening.”

Lee and his wife Ellen are livid. Their business of more than 10 years, that serves disabled customers, was hit by thieves again. Yes, it has happened three times at the North State Street location in Jackson. But they say this time around it was worse.

“They took a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Van (BLACK), a 2005 Dodge Caravan (GOLD), and they took a 2017 Dodge Caravan (METALIC GRAY)," said Ellen Lee, the business owner's wife. "They also took refrigerators, computers, furniture and whatever they can take.”

The owners and employees fear the alleged thieves will try to sell the handicapped accessible vehicles in the community because they also stole brochures.

“I'm hoping that the police will find them and they can be convicted," added Ellen Lee. "Also, I am hoping that nobody in the community is approached by these people and taken advantage of.”

If you have any information that can help this case, you are asked to call the Jackson Police Department.

