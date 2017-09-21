3 on the Road: Hopewell Water

There are rivers and lakes and good fishing spots all over the place. Everywhere you look there is water.But there’s even MORE water beneath our feet that you CAN’T see. As with the case of the well in Phillip Hammon's yard in Copiah County.

The water has been flowing naturally for 30 years at Phillip Hammon’s parents house, ever since they moved back to the Hopewell community just out from Georgetown.

We drilled a well in 1987 and it turned into an artesian stream and it’s been running ever since," said Phillip. "It’s about 43 thousand gallons a day running on the ground.

That’s closing in on a half a billion gallons over the years, and it’s not like they were trying to dig an ever-flowing fountain.

"We were just looking for water for a well for the house and tapped into an alume and it’s been producing water for 24 hours a day ever since," added Phillip.

Phillip’s dad marketed the water several years ago. Phillip says he wants to give it a go again. The water’s good. Tested often. TASTED often.

During a water crisis many years ago in Crystal Spring, Phillip’s dad gave away water to everybody who could haul it. And some wound up in a restaurant where one regular customer said:

"He told the coffee shop owner, 'You changed the brand of your coffee.'"

“No sir I didn’t," He said. "We’re drinking the artesian water.”

Phillip is eying nearby Georgetown to possibly put a bottling operation and sell the natural water once again. It could put some folks to work. But with the well running at this rate, will it not eventually run out?

"Mississippi State University said don’t worry about it for two to four hundred years," said Phillip. "So it should run for a while."

Talk about a revenue stream and liquid assets. It doesn’t grow on trees, just gushes up out of the ground.

All of this bottling stuff is in the VERY preliminary stages, but it is another business that may move into an area where a lot of businesses have dried up over the years.

