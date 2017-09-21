Clinton police looking for attempted armed robbery suspect

Clinton police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the September 21 armed robbery of the Shell gas station on East Northside Drive.

In the early afternoon hours, a black male entered the store armed with a handgun and pointed it at the clerk in an attempt to commit a robbery.

The suspect fled the scene on foot south behind the store. He was unsuccessful in his armed robbery attempt of the store.

The suspect is being described by police as a black male, approximately 6' in height and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shoes, grey jeans, long sleeve black shirt under a beige t-shirt, cloth gloves, black handgun, and a New Orleans Saints hat.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Clinton Police (601) 924-5252 or Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

