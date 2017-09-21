JSU puts out warning about pack of wild dogs on campus

Jackson State University put out a safety alert warning about dogs bothering students on campus.

They said they have been recently flooded with reports of a pack of dogs that are barking and threatening pedestrians on campus.

The school said there are students and staff who have been feeding the dogs that is complicating the problem.

Jackson State advises against feeding, approaching, or petting the stray animals. They said that aside from obvious safety risks of being injured, the dogs can also transport disease-carrying parasites and pests and pose a serious health risk to faculty, staff, students, and guests.

