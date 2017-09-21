Beat the Bear: Week 4

You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 4.

It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.

If you're wondering why Bear became my nickname, lets just say folks I worked with in my previous stops noticed my love of highlights, honey and scratching and clawing to find stories. Hudgie Bear evolved into Bear and here we are.

My Week 3 was awful: 3-7. I don't have many weeks under .500, here's the slate I picked for Week 4

Week 4 (September 23rd)

Bear picks in bold

#17 Mississippi State at #11 Georgia

Jackson State vs. UAPB

Alcorn State vs. Southern

Mississippi Valley vs. #22 Grambling

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

#20 Florida at Kentucky

#16 TCU at #6 Oklahoma State

#5 USC at California

#4 Penn State at Iowa

UCLA at Stanford

Tiebreaker: Alcorn State/Southern total points

Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks

- Most correct games picked wins

- Weekly winners get a t-shirt

- Grand prize for the season winner: A cruise for two and two oil changes.

