Callaway shooting happened at homecoming event

Jackson Public Schools campus enforcement continues to investigate a shooting at one of their high schools. It happened Wednesday night at Callaway high.

This shooting happened around eight Wednesday night in the west parking lot at the school. A crowd had gathered in the gym for an after-school event, leading up to homecoming.

Jackson Public School officials say the shooting victim was not a student and was treated and released from the hospital. They also say the shooting was not related to an altercation or school activity, but those with relatives enrolled at Callaway say a crowd was gathered in the gym for homecoming.

"Everybody just out there having fun. They didn't hear no arguments or nothing, just shots just rang out people took off running that was it," said Norboske Thompson, whose brother attended the homecoming pep rally.

JPS officials say witnesses reported the shots came from the direction of a vehicle fleeing the parking lot of the school.

"My little brother called, told me they had a shooting up at the school so me and my mom rushed up there together," added Thompson. "We had to meet him up across the street from the store. All I know he said shots rang out," added Thompson.

The homecoming events, a yearly ritual that draws students and kids from other schools and sometimes outsiders, is now an event tainted by violence.

"On a school campus, I hope the police do get them. They're going to give them 100 years," added Thompson.

JPS statement on the shooting:

The Jackson Police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening around 8 p.m. at Callaway High School. Preliminary reports indicate an individual was shot in the parking lot of the school from random gun fire. According to the victim’s accounts, gun shots were heard from the direction of a vehicle fleeing the parking lot of the school. The victim, not a student at Callaway High School, was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital, treated for injuries and released. According to investigators, the shooting was not related to an altercation or activity at the school. Again, this was a random act.

