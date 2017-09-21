CONSIDER THIS: Mississippi Strong

Over the past few weeks, Texas and Florida have been slammed by powerful storms. Mississippians understand what it’s like to be affected by severe weather. Not surprisingly, there are many groups and agencies helping in Florida and Texas with relief efforts.

Consider This:

It’s well known that Mississippi is a generous state. When people are in need, whether it’s a neighbor down the street or strangers hundreds of miles away, Mississippians are there to help.

Many, many people answered the call after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. They may not want it and certainly don’t expect it, but they deserve recognition and much appreciation for their willingness to step up.

Thank You. Thanks for taking care of those who need help and for showing the positive of Mississippi. We like to call that… Mississippi Strong.

