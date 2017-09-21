The invasion of Chinese Tallow trees in Mississippi

You've probably seen them. An ornamental tree known as The Chinese Tallow "Popcorn" tree. When the berries mature they pop out like popcorn. While the foliage is beautiful, especially in the fall, the tree is one of the 10 worst invasive weeds in Mississippi.

We found a stand of these fast-growing popcorn trees on the Natchez Trace Thursday. Todd Matthews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission led us to another stand on Flowood Drive. Scores of these trees dotted private land.

The sap is poisonous and the leaves are toxic to animals, especially cattle. The trees grow like wildfire and it's almost impossible to kill them.

"It's a killer tree in a lot of respects. It chokes out the native vegetation," said Matthews. "It competes with that vegetation which is important to our native wildlife."

The Mississippi Forestry Commission is tracking 586 sites in Mississippi on some 345 acres with tallow trees. According to the USDA, a single Tallow tree can produce nearly 100 thousand viable seeds yearly that can remain in the soil for years before sprouting.

Some are carried to different places by birds and water. So your neighbors' pastures and land can be invaded as well. Some herbicides and fire are the only effective treatments to contain and control the Chinese Tallow

The Mississippi Forest Service wants the public to help them track the stands and then kill the trees.

"We received a federal grant through the U.S. Forest Service that will allow us to start tracking these. We want to get an idea of where they are located in the state," added Matthews. "Once we get an idea of how many we have, where they are located, that gives us a better idea of how to attack these things."

The Mississippi Forestry Commission is hoping Mississippians will report these infestations online. Help the Mississippi Forestry Commission stop its spread by reporting sightings at StopthePop.com.

