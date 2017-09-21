Mississippi state budget hearings begin

Mississippi state agencies are asking lawmakers to show them the money. Agencies are requesting about $600-700 million dollars more this year.

Still, they know they're competing for a shrinking piece of the pie if last year was any indication.



"We did see most state agencies took a year over year budget cut anywhere from 1% to the highest was 13-14%," said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. "There are those that will tell you that they cannot take even a 1% budget cut and I'll just tell you, I just don't believe that."



Of note from day one of presentations, the Department of Education is requesting a $275 million dollar increase. The majority of that would go towards MAEP, the public school funding formula that's currently underfunded.



"They're seeing the results that we're getting and I think they're committed to helping the districts as much as they possibly can," noted state superintendent Dr. Carey Wright.



Meanwhile, the Department of Public Safety is requesting a $20 million dollar increase.



"I don't think anything we're asking for is excessive," explained DPS Commissioner Marshall Fisher. "It's bare bones. And as I've said before to this group when I was at other agencies, we're going to do the best job we can with what we've got."



One lawmaker noted that it's one of the more complicated budgets. It includes money for 13 divisions. Fisher noted these priorities.



"Patrol school," he said. "We need another one back to back with this one. We need more MBN agents on the street. And our crime lab is in critical need of more financial support."



The committee's recommendation will be used as a starting point for the budgeting process next legislative session.

