JSU warns of stray dogs roaming campus

Jackson State University officials are warning students, staff, and visitors of a pack of dogs roaming the campus. The safety alert was distributed Wednesday.

The strays have reportedly been seen on campus barking and threatening people walking on the campus.

"Usually you'll find them in the mornings or at nights," said JSU senior Myakyia Banks.

Two stray dogs were spotted beside Alexander Hall Thursday morning. While they looked harmless walking around and laying on the grass, school officials say they are among a pack that has been wandering the grounds of the school. Efforts are underway to get rid of them.

Banks, a psychology major from Chicago, has seen the strays but isn't too worried.

"Actually yesterday I was out here killing time before class started, and I was sitting actually out here on the plaza in front of the business office," said Banks. "There were at least four dogs that went past me, myself in the hour that I was sitting out here".

JSU's Director of Safety and Environmental Health, Julius Green, said a private vendor trapped six dogs Wednesday. He issued an alert to students and staff after there were reports of their aggressive behavior.

"I saw a couple of them this morning here on facilities," said Green. "But actually the ones that we trapped yesterday were in the middle of the campus over by the Reddix Building."

Officials say no one has been bitten but some students and staff have been seen feeding the animals, making it more difficult to keep them from returning to the campus.



"In addition to being possibly bitten and scratched and stuff like that, these animals carry diseases and they carry parasites that carry diseases, which poses a health risk," added Green.

If you see these dogs contact JSU Campus Police at 601-979-2580 or Facilities and Safety at 601-979-2522.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.