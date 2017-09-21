JPD Narcotics Unit arrests 6 and confiscates drugs, money and weapons

During the first two weeks of September 2017, detectives from the Narcotics Unit of the Jackson Police Department conducted several search warrants within the City of Jackson, based on gathered intel of drug activity.

While executing these warrants, detectives recovered numerous items, including controlled substances, weapons, ammunition, surveillance equipment and cash.

The searches resulted in the arrest of several individuals facing several felony and misdemeanor related charges.

Below is a list of the search locations, individuals arrested, their charges and photos of each along with the items recovered.

Search Warrant Location: 351 Ford Ave. /Precinct 3 Beat 6 (1 Arrest).

John Martin – 36: Charged with Possession of Cocaine w/Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine w/Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana w/Firearm. Three (3) firearms recovered and $634.00 U.S. Currency seized. One (1) prior arrest.

Search Warrant Location: 2628 Utah St./Precinct 3 Beat 5 (2 Arrests).

Quincy Gardner - 38: Charged with Possession of MDMA w/Firearm, Convicted Felon w/Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana w/Firearm. Two (2) firearms recovered. Seven (7) prior arrests; One (1) conviction of Aggravated Assault.

Morris Rattler - 42: Charged with Possession of Marijuana. $742.00 U.S. Currency seized.

Five (5) prior arrests.

Search Warrant Location: 148 Iris St./Precinct 3 Beat 9 (2 Arrests).

Thomas Johnson - 30: Charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of MDMA, Possession of Hydrocodone and Possession of Marijuana – All with Intent to Distribute, with a Firearm and within 1500ft of a Church. Three (3) firearms recovered and $667.00 U.S. Currency seized. One (1) prior arrest.

Eric Gordon - 30: Charged with Possession of Marijuana w/Firearm. Four (4) prior arrest.

Search Warrant Location: 3904 O’Bannon St., Apt B/ Precinct 3 Beat 5.

Marcus Reese - 37: Charged with Possession of Cocaine w/Firearm, Possession of MDMA w/Firearm, Convicted Felon w/Firearm, Possession of Marijuana w/Firearm and Possession of Paraphernalia. One (1) firearm recovered and $3157.00 U.S. Currency seized. Eight (8) prior arrests; (1) Conviction of Conspiracy to Murder/ One (1) Possession of Controlled Substance.

