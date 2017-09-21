Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi Honors Women of Distinction

It was all about girl power Thursday night in Jackson.

Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi is showing young girls they have strong, positive female role models in their own communities.

Women of Distinction recognized some of those role models. Among the recipients, State Representative Debra Gibbs of Jackson. Organizers say they are focusing on the power of a GIRL, a go getter, innovator, risk taker and leader.

Sherry Pitts, the CEO of Merit Health Woman's Hospital said, "I was a Girl Scout wannabe. I wanted to be a Girl Scout so badly and didn't have one in rural Mississippi where I lived. So I feel like I've come full circle to be honored by this organization."

Dr. Mildred Ridgway, a Gynecologic Oncologist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center said, "I'm fortunate to also train women physicians. The majority of physicians, medical students that are going into OB-GYN are women, so I do feel like I have a lot of involvement in training and educating women to take care of women."

One of the seven honorees, our own Barbie Bassett. In addition to recognizing women for their community service this event helps to raise money to continue Girl Scout programs.

The seven honorees are, Meteorologist, Barbie Bassett, Debra Hendricks Gibbs, Mississippi House of Representatives, District 72, Rosalyn Howard, Executive Director, Mississippi Nurses Foundation, Sherry Pitts, CEO Merit Health Woman’s Hospital, Dr. Mildred Ridgway, Gynecologic Oncologist, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey, and Rosie Weary, VP/Co-Founder, The R.E.A.L Christian Foundation.

