Two dead in Scott County head-on collision

Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Highway 13 north of Morton. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee tells us the crash occurred near Forkville. Coroner Joe Bradford confirms the two fatalities.

A van carrying employees of one of Scott County's chicken processing plants collided with an SUV. A passenger in the van and the driver of the SUV were killed. Two victims were flown to UMMC and three others were taken to Scott County Regional Hospital.

We have a crew en route and are working to get you more information.

