Victims in deadly Scott County crash identified

Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Highway 13 north of Morton.

Scott County Coroner has identified these victims as 39-year-old Corley McCorkley of Louisville and 51-year-old Mikel Dywaine Ray from Forest.

McCorkley was the passenger who was in the van and Ray was the driver of the SUV.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee tells us the crash occurred near Forkville.

A van carrying employees of one of Scott County's chicken processing plants collided with an SUV.

A passenger in the van and the driver of the SUV were killed.

Two victims were flown to UMMC and three others were taken to Scott County Regional Hospital.

Their condition has not yet been released.

We have a crew en route and are working to get you more information.

