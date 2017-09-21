Ole Miss commit Scott Phillips shines as JCJC beats #20 Co-Lin - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ole Miss commit Scott Phillips shines as JCJC beats #20 Co-Lin

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM

Ole Miss interim head coach Matt Luke was in Ellisville on Thursday night, and he liked what he saw. Rebel commit Scott Phillips had a 55 yard touchdown as Jones County beat #20 Co-Lin 35-10.

The Wolfpack fall to 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the MACJC South.

Watch highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly