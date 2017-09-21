Hinds beats Pearl River to start season 3-0

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Hinds is off to a 3-0 start under new head coach Larry Williams. DeVante Scott had 3 rushing touchdowns as the Eagles beat Pearl River 42-16.
The victory has Hinds tied for 1st place in the MACJC South Division. The Eagles racked up over 400 yards and forced 5 turnovers.
Watch highlights above.
