Hinds beats Pearl River to start season 3-0

Hinds is off to a 3-0 start under new head coach Larry Williams. DeVante Scott had 3 rushing touchdowns as the Eagles beat Pearl River 42-16.

The victory has Hinds tied for 1st place in the MACJC South Division. The Eagles racked up over 400 yards and forced 5 turnovers.

Watch highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.