Man given $180 littering ticket after trying to give homeless woman money

"They're trying to charge me $180 just by giving a homeless lady a dollar. And I just feel that that's wrong," said Jeremy Blake.

Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.

Blake says he saw the homeless woman by the Flying J on Highway 49 and wanted to help her.

"The Good Lord put it on my heart to help the lady, 'cause I know what it is to not have anything. It's costing me $180 because I tried to help someone who didn't have anything," added Blake.

Blake says he tried to honk and signal to the officer behind him that he was going to quickly give her a dollar.

"I was just trying to keep traffic going and everything, and explain to him exactly what I had going. And that's when he told me, 'Well, it's against the law to beg for money too'" said Blake.

"The person that he was throwing the cigarettes and the cash to had been warned several times to stay out of the city, as far as standing at an intersection asking for money," explained Lieutenant Brian McGairty with the Pearl Police Department.

"I'm just trying to raise my family and do the right thing. I can't pay this money - I don't have the money to pay it, even if I wanted to pay it. I work hard for everything I got, which ain't really nothing," said Blake.

The Pearl Police Department says the officer's body camera video shows Blake admitting he did throw the cigarettes and money on the ground.

But Blake still says he is NOT guilty of littering.

"We held a meeting at City Hall - the mayor himself had a meeting there, and it was a State of the City. And some of the focus and concern there was on littering. So officers will be out and more prevalent writing littering tickets," added Lieutenant McGairty.

Blake got the ticket back in June, but he had his initial appearance Thursday. He pleaded not guilty.

His next court appearance isn't until January of next year, so he's got a while before he'll know if this can be resolved.

