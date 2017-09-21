Magee edges Lanier in overtime - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Magee edges Lanier in overtime

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Lanier and Magee had a close Thursday night tilt at Newell Field. The Trojans edged the Bulldogs 19-18 in overtime to get back to .500

Watch highlights above.

