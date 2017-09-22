New overnight: Possible attempted break-in at Jackson gas station

It appears somebody tried to break in a Jackson gas station. We'll show you the busted glass our cameras captured at the top of the hour.

We'll also have details on a deadly accident in Scott county.

There is now cash on the line for anybody who has information about the attack on several horses. We'll tell you more when join us.

It's Fall on the calendar officially, but your first Fall weekend will feel like you're sitting in a sauna. We'll have your weekend forecast at 5.

See you in 10.

~Joy