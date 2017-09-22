Three wanted in attempted gas station break-in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Three wanted in attempted gas station break-in

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Marathon gas station at I-55 and Old Canton Rd.  

Officers responded at approximately 0335 hrs.  

Surveillance showed 3 identified black males, two attempted to pry open the entrance but were unsuccessful. 

The suspects drove off in a dark colored pickup truck.  

If you have any information, please call Jackson police. 

