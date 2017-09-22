JPD investigating shooting at apartment complex

At approximately 5:45 Friday morning, Jackson Police were called about a shooting at the Northside Apartments.

A call was made about shots fired and when police arrived, they found several vehicles damaged by gunfire as well as an apartment that had been shot into.

A male victim was later located at an area hospital who told officers he had been shot while outside at the apartment complex.

His injuries appear to be non-threatening and no one inside the apartment was injured.

Police do not yet have a cause for the shooting, it is still being investigated.

