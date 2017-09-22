Conspiracy arrest made in Parchman prison break

A conspiracy arrest has been made in the Parchman prison break.

Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood says that a female corrections officer was arrested in connection with the two inmates who escaped Monday.

35-year-old Tenkia Nicole Romero of Drew was booked into the Sunflower County jail this week. She has been charged with conspiracy to escape.



Sheriff Haywood believes that Romero picked up convicted murderer James Sanders and convicted burglar Ryan Young after the two inmates walked off the farm at Parchman.

Their escape led to an intense manhunt in two state lines.

Sanders was captured in west Helena Arkansas Tuesday night. Young was captured after a short foot chase in Mound Bayou on Wednesday.

Both inmates will now additionally face escape charges.



The sheriff says he doesn't expect the inmates to be brought before a judge immediately on the new charges. Instead, he believes the charges will be presented at the next grand jury which is next month.

As for the female corrections officer, Sheriff Haywood says she is out on a $50,000 bond.

