Week 6 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 6 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.
Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)
The season really starts tonight for a lot of teams in The Sip. A 6A Region 2 opener is our Game of the Week. 3-1 Warren Central travels to 3-1 Northwest Rankin. We profiled the Vikings and Cougars as they prepare to face off.
We'll try to bring a total of 12 games your way.
The End Zone - Week 6 highlights
Warren Central at Northwest Rankin (Game of the Week)
Pearl at Petal
Brandon at Terry
Madison Central at Clinton
Starkville at Provine
Ridgeland at Canton
Cleveland Central at Callaway
West Jones at Forest Hill
Pelahatchie at Morton
Union at St. Joseph
Jackson Prep at PCS
MRA at St. Stanislaus
If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.
The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights. Chris aired highlights of Terry and Magee in Week 1, Lanier in Week 2, Pelahatchie in Week 3, Park Place Christian in Week 4, and Brookhaven Academy in Week 5.
Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.
CLICK HERE FOR MISSISSIPPI HS SCORES
