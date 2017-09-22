Madison County students donate relief supplies to Houston, TX school

Friday a massive truck load of supplies were loaded up for Hurricane victims in Houston. The supplies will be taken to a middle school there. Ironically the Principle of the school is a Mississippian.

All of the supplies were donated by Madison County school district students.The 18 wheeler was donated by Mississippi Van lines and will leave Monday

Boxes of goods, from Clorox wipes to toothpaste and cleaning supplies were collected.

"We found out the principle over there is a native Mississippian. it all worked out together kind of divine intervention regarding that. So we wanted to make sure we adopted somebody that maybe at one time was a native Mississippian," said Madison County Schools superintendent Ronnie McGehee.

It's a 900 student middle school and 100 of their students there were affected and so it's going to make an impact. All of the supplies were donated by Madison county school district students.

"Outstanding job our students of Madison county schools collected this equipment materials for Lewis middle school in Houston, Texas. I'm always proud of our students who are willing to share their good fortune." added McGehee.



