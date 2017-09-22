3 on the Road: Spider Lilies

On the first day of fall, early fall color is already showing up. Maybe POPPING up would be the better term.

Mama called them spider lilies, although they go by a number of names: surprise lily, pop-up lily, nekked ladies, although technically “nekked ladies” are a pink variety of this flower that blooms a little earlier in August.

But just as the spider lily goes by a bunch of names, there are a bunch of flowers that are called spider lilies. Here’s We call this one a river lily. I’m not sure what it really is. Probably known by lots more names. But it ISN’T a spider lily unless you want it to be.

The red spider lily is the pronouncement that summer is over and fall has begun here in the South. The surprising part of their name perhaps comes from the fact that that demarcation surprises you some years.

It slipped up on me this year. Too much going on and you look up and it’s already fall. And you might not have noticed it except the spider lilies are blooming.

The pop-up part of their name comes from the fact they seem to pop up in your yard or flowerbeds overnight almost. They will be fully-grown and in full bloom in your yard between lawn mowings in early September.

They are a fine pass-along plant. Everybody who has them can probably remember where they got them or who gave the bulbs to them to begin with. Or remember their mama got them from somewhere and then they took over the yard.

They are better than archeologists for pinpointing where people used to live. Just ride around in the country and watch the side of the roads and you will see where they have run away from someplace where they were once set out with care and admired every beginning of fall way back in time somewhere.

In the deep woods sometimes you will run across a patch of spider lilies where a home place used to be. Nothing else there to signify life ever lived there but the spider lilies. And THEY say something about the people who used to live there. They liked flowers if nothing else. And that says a lot.

Your imagination could run away with you about whatever happened to the people who set them out. And the next thing you know you have a Faulkner novel floating around in your head.

But almost as soon as your best seller fades from your memory the spider lily starts to die. That could be a sad thing, but there is still all the rest of autumn to follow.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.