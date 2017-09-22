Native Puerto Rican and Brandon musician organizes benefit concert for hurricane victims

A Puerto Rican native and Brandon man is issuing a plea to help the devastated island.

Cucho Gonzalez is a local musician trying to organize a benefit concert to raise funds and supplies for the people of the U.S. territory.

"It's just like a disaster movie times 10," said Gonzalez of the images he's seen of his homeland.

The popular percussionist was grew up in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and is reeling from the devastation his relatives and friends are dealing with there.

The Penn State graduate and Brandon resident has been in Mississippi since 1997.

He's in the process of organizing a benefit, "A Night of Unity Hurricane Relief Concert", to raise money and supplies for the island.

The eye of Hurricane Maria crossed Puerto Rico leveling practically everything in it's path.

"A lot of water damage in a lot of places," said Gonzalez. "My hometown was completely destroyed San Turce and a lot of the people on the island, some places you can not get into".

The 56-year-old is in the 10 piece salsa band "La Tinismo" which means Latinism.

They perform locally and at festivals and private events.

The musician is in the early planning stages of the benefit concert and is reaching out to all native Puerto Ricans, musicians and anyone willing to lend a hand.

"My idea is to try to get bands to come just sort of like similar to Wellsfest, it's their platform Wells which I'm a part this year again to have an ongoing concert so the proceed to to that to Puerto Rico," added Gonzalez.

He hopes to hold the event in November.

If you would like to get involved message Cucho Gonzalez on his Facebook page.

