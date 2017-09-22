Jackson State reveals historic marker for Alumni Field

It's a special Friday in Tiger World. Jackson State revealed a historic marker on campus in front of the John Peoples Science Building

It marks the site of Alumni Field, the place the football Tigers called home from 1949 to 1968. Big John Merritt roamed the sidelines in the 60's, leading JSU to back to back SWAC titles and a national championship. Hall of Famers Lem Barney, Willie Richardson, Harold Jackson, and Eddie Payton some of the many Tigers that played at Alumni Field.

I asked two JSU legends about what the marker means.

Dr. Rod Paige (JSU Hall of Famer, JSU Football Coach 1964-1968)

"This is a special day for me, because it gives me an opportunity to meet with athletes that I coached, many athletes that I played with. Jackson State is indelibly imprinted in my heart, it's going to always be there."

Harold Jackson (JSU and Black College Football Hall of Famer, JSU Football Coach 2014-2015)

"When they tore the stadium down, it was a lot of great players that came out of there, so we wanted to see a little bit more of that history. It's fortunate they have a building here, but it's good. This is where I really got my start into the National Football League, so it's been great to me."

