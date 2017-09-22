The End Zone Extra Point: Brookhaven Academy

It's time for another edition of The End Zone Extra Point. We can't get a camera to every single game in the area, but you can get your big play on WLBT Sports.

Brookhaven Academy entered 2017 on a 22 game losing streak. Ron Rushing's Panthers have won 4 of their last 5. They filled the box score in Week 5. Dawson Flowers threw for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns. Logan Murray rushed for a buck 30 and 2 scores. Cade Brown had 3 receiving TDs as BA beat Ben's Ford 48 - 19 in Week 5.

Here's how you can get your highlight on WLBT Sports. There's 3 ways to send video.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

I air The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm. Here are the teams I've profiled this season

Week 1: Terry & Magee

Week 2: Lanier

Week 3: Pelahatchie

Week 4: Park Place Christian

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.