Advocates warn of a looming funding cliff for federal health care programs

Thousands of Mississippians could see big changes in their health care options next month. It all involves money that Congress needs to approve.

All eyes are on the Affordable Care Act debate, but other healthcare related programs are running out of time for a decision from Congress.

Advocates are hoping Congress won't be so distracted that they neglect to reauthorize some major health care programs. Community health centers are funded through federal money.



"Part of what community health centers do is take all comers, regardless of ability to pay," explained Janice Sherman Mississippi Primary Health Care Association CEO. "You can see a doctor."



Those centers are at risk of losing 70 percent of funding if Congress doesn't take action before its September 30 expiration. There are 20 community health centers in Mississippi, and a loss of more than half the funding would be a major blow.

They served more than 288,000 patients last year. It's estimated that 77,000 of them would lose access.



"We discussed with some of the CEOs what would that impact be," noted John Lunardini, MPHCA Communications Director and Business Development. "And a lot of them, especially in the rural areas, have talked about how they are the only provider in that community, say a Belzoni or Smithville, Mississippi. If they lose their center or lose a big capacity of their center, their people are not going to have anywhere to go that's not prohibitive either transportation or cost wise."



Community health centers aren't the only thing in jeopardy. CHIP, which stands for the Children's Health Insurance Program, also has funding with a September 30 expiration. That would impact over 50,000 Mississippi children.

Advocacy groups plan to push for people to contact the Congressional delegation and ask them to avoid this "funding cliff". They're asking people to call or email those Congressional leaders. They say calling 1-866-456-3949 and enter your zip code to be connected to your members.

