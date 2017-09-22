Governor says he will wait another month before deciding on JPS takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's governor says he's going to wait another month before he decides whether to approve a state takeover of the Jackson school district.



Phil Bryant told Supertalk Mississippi on Thursday that he'll wait until the state Department of Education releases final school ratings for the 2015-2016 year. That's scheduled Oct. 19.



State officials last week said preliminary data shows Jackson will be rated F for a second straight year.



The state Board of Education last week asked Bryant to declare a state of emergency in the 27,000-student district, citing state rule violations, including concerns about effective teaching, student safety, and students graduating without records showing necessary credits.



Bryant has since met with Democratic lawmakers, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and interim Superintendent Freddrick Murray, all of whom oppose a takeover.

