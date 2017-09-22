Jackson apartment complex and several streets affected by boil water notice

Jackson apartment complex and several streets affected by boil w - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The City of Jackson says an apartment complex and three other streets are affected by a boil water notice.

The city says a fire hydrant repair is causing some residents to experience low or no water pressure. 

The Covington Park Apartments, located at 100 Covington Park Drive is affected.

Other streets affected are as followed:

  • 300-499 Creston Avenue
  • 300-499 Mason Boulevard
  • 3600 -3699 Lee Drive

Officials say the precautionary boil water notice will be in affect when pressure is restored.

