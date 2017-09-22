Jackson apartment complex and several streets affected by boil water notice

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Police say a mom and her stepdaughter first had a verbal dispute with the female driver. The suspects then approach her car and grabbed her by the hair and neck. They pulled the woman out through an open window and punched her multiple times.More >>
Police say a mom and her stepdaughter first had a verbal dispute with the female driver. The suspects then approach her car and grabbed her by the hair and neck. They pulled the woman out through an open window and punched her multiple times.More >>
The number of women disappearing without a trace continues to grow in Middletown and surrounding areas. Six women are now missing within a 35 mile radius.More >>
The number of women disappearing without a trace continues to grow in Middletown and surrounding areas. Six women are now missing within a 35 mile radius.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.More >>
The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.More >>