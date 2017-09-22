Jerrion Ealy has 5 TDs as Jackson Prep moves to 6-0

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Over the last 30 games, only 1 team has handed Jackson Prep an L. PCS shocked the Patriots last October. Prep would avenge that setback on the way to yet another MAIS state title.
Tonight it was all Patriots in Hattiesburg. Jerrion Ealy had 5 touchdowns as Prep beat the Bobcats 41-9.
Jackson Prep improves to 6-0 on the season, they'll face 5-0 Jackson Academy next week in our Game of the Week.
Watch highlights above.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.