Jerrion Ealy has 5 TDs as Jackson Prep moves to 6-0

Over the last 30 games, only 1 team has handed Jackson Prep an L. PCS shocked the Patriots last October. Prep would avenge that setback on the way to yet another MAIS state title.

Tonight it was all Patriots in Hattiesburg. Jerrion Ealy had 5 touchdowns as Prep beat the Bobcats 41-9.

Jackson Prep improves to 6-0 on the season, they'll face 5-0 Jackson Academy next week in our Game of the Week.

Watch highlights above.

