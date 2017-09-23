Cleveland Central beats Callaway to move to 6-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Cleveland Central beats Callaway to move to 6-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Cleveland Central is off to a 6-0 start in their inaugural season. The Wolves came to be after Cleveland and East Side consolidated.

The guys in purple spoiled Callaway's homecoming, winning 27-20 in the 5A Region 2 opener.

Watch highlights above.

