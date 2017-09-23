Starkville blanks Provine in 6A Region 2 opener - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Starkville blanks Provine in 6A Region 2 opener

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Chris Jones would top Marcellus Speaks in a matchup featuring former JSU Tigers turned head coaches. Starkville beat Provine 42-0 in the 6A Region 2 opener.

Rodrigues Clark had 3 TDs in the first half in the Yellowjackets victory.

Highlights above.

